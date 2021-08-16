While construction is underway at the reimagined space that once was Paradise Valley Mall, residents looking for a book, music, movies or a quiet space to chill can still check out Mesquite Library.
While there, be sure to explore artwork by Lew Alquist, “Whorlpath.” The art is a terrazzo surface featuring a whirl design on the floor of the exterior garden patio. It was funded by the Phoenix Arts Commission’s Public Art Program.
Located at 4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway N. in Phoenix, the library is open 9am–5pm, Monday, Friday and Saturday, and 9am–6pm, Tuesday–Thursday. The library is closed on Sunday.
For additional information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
