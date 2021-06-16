In April, the Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) governing board announced that it had unanimously selected Troy Bales, Ed.D., to serve as the PVSchools superintendent, beginning July 1.
We caught up with Dr. Bales just as the district was wrapping the 2020–21 school year and he shared a bit about himself, the community he serves and taking on the challenges that are ahead. Meet Superintendent Bales, in his own words. |CST
Please briefly introduce yourself.
I’m Dr. Troy Bales and I’m honored to serve the PVSchools community as Superintendent, starting in the 2021–22 school year. Throughout my career, whether it was serving as the assistant superintendent of human resources, as a principal, or while working as an executive director of human resources in another school community, I’ve always found pride in supporting the journey of excellence for our young people.
What is the path you took to get to where you are today?
Before joining the PVSchools community, I worked as an executive director of human resources in the Glendale Elementary School District. Since that time, I’ve served PVSchools families and staff as a principal at both the elementary and high school levels. More recently, I’ve worked as the assistant superintendent of human resources, supporting the amazing and talented teachers and staff of PVSchools.
What do you feel is the greatest strength of PVSchools right now?
Over the past year, our students, staff and community have shown incredible resilience to a variety of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of our many strengths is this commitment to student learning and success. As I look back on this past unprecedented year, I see the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and families.
What is one key goal that you have for the district?
One of my goals is to stabilize and reinvigorate stakeholder relationships. It’s been a tough and challenging year that divided our community at times. However, looking to the future, I see our community’s ability to come together and continue working to support our incredible students.
What can the community do to help achieve this goal and/or get involved with PVSchools.
As we move forward, I ask the community to not make assumptions. Ask questions, read and become involved at the school and/or district level. Even as a community member, join us as a volunteer or member of our Business Advisory Council to support teaching and learning in PVSchools.
What has been a major challenge that you have overcome personally that you have been able to translate into success in your professional life?
Personally, leading a large comprehensive high school with youth who were challenged with social and emotional issues impacting their mental health and feelings of self-harm was very challenging. To help me help our students, I became an active volunteer and board member in Teen Lifeline, a nonprofit organization committed to the prevention of teen suicide across the state. It was personally and professionally rewarding to see the immediate benefits for our students.
When you have free time, what is your favorite way to recharge?
I’m an exercise enthusiast and a family man. Lifting weights, walking or bike riding as a family affair helps to balance my mind and the stress of the job.
What is one thing that you love about the community you serve?
I’ve had the opportunity to experience PVSchools as a parent, an employee, and as a district official. From all sides, I see dedication, talent and the first steps on the journey to excellence for future engineers, teachers, scientists, chefs, anything our students can imagine. I love getting the opportunity to support those young individuals who will create the world ahead of us.
Learn more about PVSchools at pvschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.