For the past 20 years, Ed McHale has spent countless hours standing in 90-degree pool water inside the Hubbard Family Swim Schools, wearing his standard swim shirt and swim shorts, and happily smiling and teaching hundreds of children every month how to swim and feel comfortable in water. Introducing children to the wonderful sport of swimming has proven to be a long and rewarding career for this Phoenix native and Arcadia resident.
“Ed has a true passion and calling for teaching children how to swim and be safer around water,” said Kathy Hubbard, co-owner of the Hubbard Family Swim Schools. “The care he puts into each child and their family and into building lasting relationships with them is inspiring to everyone around him. Since joining our swim school in 2000, Ed has become a lead instructor, deck manager, and an excellent mentor for our other swim teachers.”
In 2018, McHale received the prestigious “Educator of the Year” award by the United States Swim School Association (USSSA.) This tremendous honor is only given out to one swim instructor annually from among the 400-plus member swim schools from across the U.S. and the more than 20 countries that belong to the USSSA.
As a teacher, McHale is equally skilled at working with parents and their babies, beginner swimmers, upper-level swimmers, and children with special needs. Due to his creativity, commitment, and dedication to teaching, amazing things happen with his students when he works with them in the water.
“Ed is particularly magical with special needs children,” added Hubbard. “He stays late after several of his shifts to teach the students who need a little extra time and individual instruction. He is never discouraged and works hard to give the gift of independence in the water to every child who learns from him.”
McHale not only found a successful career as a swim instructor at the Hubbard Family Swim Schools. It is where he also met his wife, Christine, who was a swim teacher there too. After taking the plunge into marriage, Ed and Christine are now the proud parents of five beautiful children.
“Ed’s faith and family are by far the most important things in his life and this commitment brings patience, joy, and love into his relationships with all of us who work with him,” said Ann Marie Sunderhaus, CEO of Hubbard Family Swim Schools and Camp Hubbard. “Ed has definitely found a successful career in the water, and we look forward to having him as a member of our team for many more years to come.”
There are currently four Hubbard Family Swim Schools across the Valley — in Phoenix, Peoria, Mesa, and Goodyear. For more information, call 602.971.4044 or visit www.hubbardswim.com.
