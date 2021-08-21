Dozens of excited, cheering teammates waving tiny American flags finally got their chance to celebrate and pose for a photo with Phoenix Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, Aug. 17 at the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center. Sunrays hosted a private celebration for Carey to honor her extraordinary performance in the Tokyo Olympics.
Several local dignitaries attended to offer their personal congratulations: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tempe Vice Mayor Randy Keating, former Arizona State Senator Steve Smith, and Congressman Greg Stanton.
Mayor Gallego was first to speak, proclaiming Aug. 17 “Jade Carey Day” in the City of Phoenix. Then came Keating, who proclaimed it “Jade Carey Recognition Day” in that community.
Carey, 21, will now attend Oregon State University where she will begin competing for their women’s gymnastics team.
Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, owned by Julie Witenstein, was founded in 1990 and has two Phoenix locations: 15801 N. 32nd St. and 3923 E. Indian School Rd. in Arcadia. The gymnastics center on 32nd Street is where Carey trained for the past four years and was coached by her dad, Brian Carey, and team director Pam Evans. For more information, visit www.arizonasunrays.com.
