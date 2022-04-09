Liv Communities christened its fourth amenity-rich senior living development in the Valley recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at LivGenerations Mayo Blvd., 6650 E. Mayo Boulevard, in Phoenix.
“This is a very exciting day to celebrate. Phoenix is the fastest-growing city in the United States and it’s one of the fastest growing for senior communities in the U.S. as well,” says Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, one of the local dignitaries in attendance. “This community represents a nice place for the needs of its senior residents. The Mayo Corridor boasts some of the best healthcare providers in the country.”
The new community which features 181 units, consisting of 155 homes and 26 casitas, joins Liv Communities’s senior living communities: LivGenerations Agritopia in Gilbert; LivGenerations Pinnacle Peak in Scottsdale; and LivGenerations Ahwatukee in Phoenix.
“Executing a project like this takes a lot of teamwork and coordination,” says Liv Communities CEO Scott Brooks. “We broke ground in October 2019, a few short months before all of our lives were dramatically changed by a pandemic. It’s no easy feat under normal circumstances to develop such a project. To complete it under extreme conditions and have this great property available for our residents really underscores that sense of teamwork.”
LivGenerations on Mayo Blvd. offers 20 floor plans of independent living, assisted living, memory care, and casitas, and a multitude of amenities including a front desk concierge; 24-hour emergency call system; scheduled transportation; walking pathways; ADA-compliant units are available; balconies and patios; and a bark park.
“It’s exciting to me when we take a step forward in areas of dementia and memory care. I recently lost my grandmother, who was diagnosed with and died of dementia. We never quite knew the right thing to do. I am very thankful that a community like this in Phoenix can take steps and offer support. This moment is very important. There are now more options for great senior living,” Mayor Gallego says.
Scott McCutcheon, LivGenerations COO, adds, “As a CARF-accredited (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) community in the Valley, LivGenerations Mayo is passionate about making the lives of our residents fulfilling, enjoyable, and comfortable. LivGenerations is the only rental senior living company that holds CARF accreditation.”
Additional luxury amenities offered by the new community include classes in the state-of-the-art Liv Fit Fitness Center, a resort-quality swimming pool, and yoga and meditation. Social amenities include events at Barley’s Bourbon Bar and the Silk Tassel Tea Room.
LivGenerations Mayo Blvd. is the first community for the Michigan-based developer to offer the casita and has been resounding. All of the units have been leased out in the past few months.
“We are absolutely honored and thrilled to welcome this community to our network,” says Curt Moroney, Business Development Executive with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. “Those in the realm of healthcare are near and dear to our hearts. This community will be a very experiential component to the lives of its residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.