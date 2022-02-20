Rental housing industry leader, Greystar, recently broke ground on the first phase of its multifamily housing development at City North in Phoenix. This marks City North’s first vertical element in the 100-acre project located just north of Interstate Loop 101 at the intersection of 55th Street and City North Drive in North Phoenix.
The 272-unit multifamily project, designed by architect Todd + Associates, is within the City North masterplan which, upon completion, will also include an additional 3,000 residential units, 1.8 million square feet of class-A corporate office space, 620 hotel rooms, and up to 100,000-square feet of retail offerings and new restaurant concepts. The first phase of multifamily will be built, owned, and managed by Greystar and is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
“We are excited to team up with Crown Realty to include residential offerings at City North,” says Greystar’s Senior Director of Development Billy Cundiff. “This $93 million project is a perfect example of how Greystar and Crown are working together to help bring world-class residential development to the area and stimulate the economy by creating new jobs. We look forward to continuing to help Phoenix grow as a cultural, luxury, and business destination–– specifically in the North Phoenix area.”
Adjacent to Greystar’s multifamily project is High Street, which consists of 628,000-square feet of mixed-use Class A office and retail space including upscale dining and shopping options. Nearby is the heavily trafficked Desert Ridge Marketplace that features 1.2 million-square feet of retail shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
“The City North neighborhood is the ultimate live, work, and play environment,” says Crown Realty’s Senior Vice President of Acquisition and Development, Rick Carpinelli. “With fifty plus walkable restaurants and venues, all accessible via our communities and placed strategically near existing amenities, twelve-foot walkways will allow residents to walk to work and to hotels where family and friends can stay. In addition, bike paths and rest areas will be strategically placed throughout the development, making City North the ideal neighborhood in the North Valley.”
The first phase of City North’s multifamily housing development will offer exceptional design, market-leading finishes, and amenities, hand picked by interior designer Lawrence Lake Interiors, and excellent views of the surrounding area from its 272 residences. Amenities will include a private pool, fitness center, cowork space, open courtyard, bike storage room, doggie spa, and a multipurpose deck on the fourth floor that will be built with sustainable and recycled materials. The first phase of multifamily will also offer 12 floorplan options with one, two, or three bedrooms from which to choose. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in winter 2022.
“Seeing the growth and activity happening at City North is incredible,” says Christine Mackay, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Phoenix. “This is an amazing location for the workforce to live in a truly walkable environment and is at the center of the activity along Loop 101. City North is a place where thought-leading companies will find it easy to grow and attract the workforce they are looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.