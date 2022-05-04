The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix and Talking Stick Golf Club hosted around 140 golfers for the FORE THE CAUSE Golf Tournament, presented by Windom Security Strategies Today, raising over $50,000 for The Salvation Army Phoenix Emergency Family Shelter.
“It costs approximately $150 per day for a family of five to be housed in our shelter,” says Major Tim Smith, The Salvation Army Divisional Secretary for Metro Phoenix. “Just think about how many families the money raised by this event can take off the streets, or out of their cars, or out of any homeless situation and into a safe environment with a roof over their heads and beds in which to sleep.”
Not only did the golfers have a beautiful day of fun on the course, but each group was also greeted on the 4th hole by two former residents of The Salvation Army Phoenix Emergency Family Shelter who shared how going through the shelter program changed their lives for good.
One of those former residents was Stephanie Gilmer, who now works for the Army’s Phoenix Family Services Office as a vocational coordinator, helping current shelter residents with resumes, mock interviews, job connections, and other aspects of securing employment.
“I am the outcome of what it looks like when you go through The Salvation Army shelter program,” says Gilmer. “The Salvation Army saved my life.”
The Salvation Army Phoenix Emergency Family Shelter—which has 23 family units with the unique ability to configure rooms to accommodate families large and small—alleviates the financial problems many struggling, lower-income working families encounter.
For up to 120 days, the shelter provides meals and basic material needs a family might have. Families work closely with case managers to maximize their time in the shelter, which empowers and encourages residents to access community, mainstream and employment resources to increase household income. Case managers promote basic financial literacy and household budgeting and assist residents in locating permanent housing opportunities the family can maintain once they leave the shelter.
The shelter is also the home of the Mike Michaels Activity Center, designed to restore normalcy to families by providing recreational therapy…helping families to learn and heal through play.
To learn more, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org.
