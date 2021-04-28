The growing North Phoenix ZIP code of 85050 offers a family-friendly suburban lifestyle, with plenty of parks and recreational opportunities and one of the larger school districts in Maricopa County, Paradise Valley Unified. With its proximity to freeways, shopping, dining and other amenities, but with a less hurried feeling of “in town” neighborhoods, the housing market is very competitive. |CST
Buy a home
The median sale price is just under $460K. Recent sales range from a 3bd/2ba, 1,920 sq-ft manufactured home in an all-ages community for $130K, to a 4bd/3ba, 3,398 sq-ft home in a gated Desert Ridge community that sold for just over $1.1M. (Source: Redfin.com)
Get outdoors
Reach 11 Recreation Area is a 1,500-acre district park that can feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, while in the middle of it all. It is approximately seven miles long and less than one half mile wide and runs east and west along the north side of the Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal. There are 18 miles of multi-use trails available in the area.
Location: 19226 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
Info: phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/reach-11
Take in some culture
Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) began with a vision to create a museum that would be truly global. Realizing most musical museums featured historic, primarily Western classical instruments, MIM’s founder Bob Ulrich (then CEO of Target Corporation) was inspired to develop a new kind of museum that would focus on the kind of instruments played every day by people worldwide. Today, MIM has a collection of more than 8,000 instruments from more than 200 world countries. The galleries reflect the rich diversity and history of many world cultures. But music and instruments also show what all have in common — a thought powerfully expressed in the museum’s motto, music is the language of the soul.
Location: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix
Hours: Daily, 9am–5pm
Info: 480.478.6000; mim.org
Find abundant shopping, and more
Desert Ridge Marketplace features premier shopping, chef driven restaurants, health and fitness inspired options and entertainment for every occasion. Experience upgraded amenities and a collection of shopping destinations. Called “A center with depth and dimension” Desert Ridge Marketplace lets patrons “interact and express yourself while experiencing something new and unique in this part of the city.”
Location: Just north of the Loop 101 on Tatum Boulevard
Info: shopdesertridge.com
Grab a drink (and a bite to eat)
After a day of shopping at Desert Ridge, the adults may want to stop in at Pigtails cocktail bar for a quick bite to eat and a craft-fully made cocktail (or two). Open daily, 4pm to midnight.
Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 46-1405, Phoenix
Info: 480.534.5657; facebook.com/pigtailsdesertridge
Just made a Fresh batch of Mystery Punch, Care to come find out what’s in it? ...you can guess, but we’ll never tell 🤫Posted by Pigtails Desert Ridge on Saturday, April 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.