The North Phoenix ZIP code 85024 is adjacent to Deer Valley Airport and a mix of quiet suburban neighborhoods and Phoenix Sonoran Preserve desert landscape. With close proximity to the Loop101, SR51 and I-17, travel around the Valley is easily accessed. The area is also surrounded by ample amenities, outdoor recreation opportunities and is served by the Paradise Valley Unified School District. |CST
Buy a Home
The median sale price in 85024 is just over $418K. Recent sales range from a 3bd/2.5ba, 1,184 sq.-ft. townhome for $250K, to a 6bd/4.5ba, 3,785 sq.-ft. home in the new community of Sky Crossing that sold for just over $1.25M. (Source: Redfin.com)
Get Outdoors
Part of the City of Phoenix Parks system, Buffalo Ridge Park isa local green space that offers an 18-hole disc-golf course, lighted basketball court, lighted softball field and playground.
Location: 19250 N. 16th St, Phoenix, 85024
Hours: 5:30am–11pm, daily
Info: phoenix.gov/parks; 602.262.6696 (Northeast Division office)
Take in Some Culture
Immediately adjacent to this ZIP, under two miles to the west, is Juniper Library, part of the Phoenix Public Library system.
The library’s collection includes Spanish-language and large type materials. Patrons can also take in some public art. “An Open Book” is a sculptural installation of translucent resin blocks, representing letters of the alphabet, into which objects and poetry have been embedded. The work was a collaboration by sculptor Mayme Kratz, book artist Debra L. Hopkins, and poet Valerie Vadala-Homer.
Location: 1825 W. Union Hills Dr., 85027
Current Hours: Open Monday, Friday, Saturday, 9am–5pm; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9am–6pm. Call for a reservation.
Information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org; 602.262.4636 (Library call center)
Grab a Bite to Eat
If you are looking for delicious Vietnamese cuisine, served in a cool, relaxing atmosphere by friendly staff, stop in at Viet Kitchen, just north of Beardsley on Cave Creek Road.
Every dish is prepared fresh with natural herbs, delicate noodles and rich grilled meats to provide “a genuine experience of Vietnam.” It is clear that the restaurant takes pride in its food — even the takeout is absolutely fresh, from the herbal aromatics and sprouts to the fantastic pho broth (we enjoyed the Prime Pho and Pho Chick, as well as a variety of delightful spring rolls.)
Location: 20235 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, 85024
Current Hours: Monday thru Sunday, 11am–8pm; dine-in or takeout
Info: vietkitchenaz.com; 602.788.5535
