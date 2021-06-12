The locally owned children’s boutique Babyish now has a brick and mortar store in Phoenix.
Founder Katie Danzer discovered her passion for sewing after the premature birth of her daughter, Paige, in 2020. Paige was too small for regular baby clothes but too tall for doll/preemie apparel.
“While having to go through a cautious pregnancy and leave my job, I needed something to keep me busy during the first stages of motherhood, so I purchased my first sewing machine and taught myself how to sew over a five-month period,” shared Danzer.
“In July 2020, I launched my online brand and then decided to drain my entire savings account to open up my brick and mortar, with the help of my husband Steve, and daughter Paige.”
Danzer learned to tailor clothes and eventually started sewing items from scratch. After success selling head wraps, dummies and clips online. Danzer launched a brick and mortar store in the middle of a pandemic to sell her own handcrafted designs along with other locally-sourced items from Phoenix vendors, to help bring small business awareness and community support.
Items sold in the boutique include bracelets, clips, hats, shoes, clothing and swimwear, with sizes ranging from newborn to 5T. A few of the designs are available in matching sets for moms as well. Custom items are available for purchase and custom orders are accepted for those looking for something unique to their style/needs.
Babyish offers high-quality clothing and accessories, as well as modern designs. Danzer says that all of the boutique’s items are unique and inspected for quality. She is also proud to be bringing the trade of clothing design and production back to Phoenix.
“Shoppers can watch as clothes are sewn in the back of the store and the quality is apparent to anyone who sees or touches the products. This is a unique experience for all, including the children’s play corner.”
Babyish is located at 4532 N. 7th St., Suite B, Phoenix, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 1-4pm, and Saturdays from 10am–4pm, with private shopping appointments available seven days a week. Items are also available for purchase online at shopbabyish.com, and available for free local curbside pickup.
