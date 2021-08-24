District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien

District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien

District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who was sworn into office April 19, announced that district community breakfast events will return this month. It has been over a year since previous Councilwoman Thelda Williams held her last breakfast and this will mark the first breakfast held by Councilwoman O’Brien.

The event will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at 8:30am, at the DoubleTree Hilton in MetroCenter, located at 10220 N. Metro Pkwy E. Phoenix.

For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/district1.

