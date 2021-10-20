Councilwoman Ann O’Brien is hosting the October District 1 Community Breakfast Friday, Oct. 29, at the Doubletree by Hilton Phoenix North, 10220 N. Metro Pkwy. E. Registration starts at 7:30am and the program will start at 7:45am.
Featured speakers will be Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Asst. Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach, who will give an overview of the current staffing levels for the department.
Those interested in attending are asked to register by Oct. 26, so that the Doubletree management can properly set up the room to adhere to the company’s social distancing protocols.
Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.