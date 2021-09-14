Few things bring people joy as much as their pet, which is why it can be tough to leave them behind when you do fun things. So, on Sept. 16, guests can bring their pup along to Yappy Hour from 6-8pm at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Grab a drink from Copper Blues Live’s outdoor bar and explore their dog-friendly District. For every drink purchased at Copper Blues Live outdoor bar, $1 will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society.
During the event, guests can also:
- Frolic in the off-leash puppy play zones near H&M and in The Barnes & Noble Courtyard
- Enjoy live acoustic music at The District Stage by Alexia Rodriguez
- Stop by The Arizona Humane Society’s Cuddle Bunch Zone with adoptable puppies
- Snap a fun shot at the custom photo op
- Grab a goodie bag from PetSmart while supplies last
- Pup cups available from Copper Blues Live’s outdoor bar. All donations benefit The Arizona Humane Society
Space is limited. Guests can RSVP to reserve a spot for free here.
For additional information, visit www.shopdesertridge.com/event/dog.
