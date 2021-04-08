Officials with the National Merit® Scholarship Corporation announced the names of the 66th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 12 students from PVSchools were on the list.
More than 15,000 of the 16,000 Semifinalists named in September 2020 have met all requirements to advance to Finalist standing in the competition. All Finalists will be considered for National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2021.
PVSchools said it is proud to have 12 seniors from Horizon High School, North Canyon High School, Paradise Valley High School, and Pinnacle High School make the cut to receive this national recognition.
PVSchools National Merit Finalists are:
Horizon High School
- Gabriel Blair
- Olivia Elmore
- Michael Sava
North Canyon High School
- Thomas Weaver
Paradise Valley High School
- Nicola Ferguson
- Will Giorza
- Julius Gorton
Pinnacle High School
- Ivan Andreopoulos
- Brynn Kramer
- Tyler Leonard
- Angelina Mann
- David Mirtich
To become a National Merit Finalist, a Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and perform well on the SAT.
Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify the finalists that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award. There are three types of Merit Scholarship awards — National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.
To learn more about PVSchools programs and services, visit pvschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.