Passion, ambition and a strong work ethic have motivated Braden Weissman, a senior in the Center for Research, Engineering, Science, and Technology (CREST) Program at Paradise Valley High School, to enroll in the pre-medical track at the University of Michigan.
The CREST Bioscience Program prepared Weissman for his post-secondary education. He explained, “Bioscience has changed who I am as a student. It has not only developed my time management skills and work ethic, but also how to connect classroom material in ways that go far beyond textbooks and tests. My teachers share their passions of the subject matter, which is contagious. They never fail to teach beyond the chapters and have instilled the mindset that ‘knowledge is power.’ It’s that belief that proves to be the most impactful and best preparation for college I could ask for.”
Weissman’s advice to students applying to the CREST Program, “Build relationships with everyone around you. Your fellow peers will be your rock as you navigate the curriculum, they’ll be your biggest supporters and highest motivators. Don’t forget that your teachers are people too, and they want you to succeed. Tap into the deep well of information teachers have.”
Throughout his endeavors, Weissman has received support. “My parents and teachers are the reason I am where I am today. Their guidance and real-life perspectives provided the additional inspiration and motivation to excel throughout the rigorous and rewarding program,” said Weissman.
Internship participation is a vital component of the CREST experience. Weissman details his internship experience, “The UofA Medical School Summer Scrubs program coupled with the Mayo Clinic Cares Internship enhanced my perspective of the medical field, specifically patient care. I was exposed to a multitude of healthcare professions, while simultaneously doing everything from visiting operating rooms to learning how to suture wounds and insert intubation tubes. These internships are a big reason why I plan to study medicine in college/grad school to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.”
Due to the pandemic, his summer internship had been postponed. Weissman became aware of the high demand for first responders. “I wanted to do whatever I could to help our community. Paradise Valley Community College provided the perfect opportunity for me to earn my EMT certification and start working as quickly as possible, and that is exactly what I did,” said Weissman.
A few academic accomplishments that Weissman is most proud of include a 4.7 GPA; serving as student body president twice; captain of the football, soccer and tennis teams; PVSchools Superintendent Advisory Board; the sole student representative on the Mayo Clinic Arizona
Office of Health Disparities Research Community Advisory Board; and founding the Trojan Leadership Coalition.
Paradise Valley High School is part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District.
