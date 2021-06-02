With perseverance and determination, Anthony Bangura, a recent graduate from the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme at North Canyon High School, applied to 144 colleges and universities and was accepted to 114. Bangura received 65 academic and merit scholarships from 75 different institutions totaling $6,180,760.
Bangura committed to Grand Canyon University (GCU) — Honors College and will study in the pre-medical track.
“I chose GCU because I believe it’s the best place for me to study pre-med. The small sizes will help me focus because the professors want you to succeed. The community is welcoming and vibrant, so making new friends won’t be a problem. The school has many clubs and activities to help prepare me for the MCAT and medical school applications. Their Honors College is the closest thing to college-level IB, which will have many benefits down the road.”
North Canyon’s College & Career Department was instrumental in guiding and assisting Bangura throughout the process.
“The counselors informed me about everything college-related. The College and Career Google Classroom and website reminded me about scholarships and applications and is a useful resource. Naviance is one of the best tools set in place for the college application process and applying for scholarships,” he said.
Bangura’s advice for other students, “Apply to colleges and universities that have free application fees first. Apply early, there can be possibilities for more scholarships/awards if you apply and commit early rather than waiting until May 1. Contact admissions counselors with any questions because they’re helpful and assist you with the school's website. If possible, try sending in unofficial transcripts rather than official transcripts. Many colleges accept unofficial transcripts and the process will be faster if you email them yourself. Apply to as many universities as possible. Be unique; for me that included being an IB student, 4.68 GPA, freshman mentor for two years, chess and basketball club, and community service/volunteering. Do what you like and enjoy and you will stand out.”
IB provides students with academic rigor, student-driven projects, community service opportunities, and a global context for seeing the world.
“I applied for IB because I knew it would help me get ready for college. It has helped me not only with time management, but also with my work ethic. The challenging classes combined with community service and multiple projects have given me a look at what to expect in college,” said Bangura.
On May 20, Bangura graduated from North Canyon High School with two diplomas — high school and IB.
Learn more about North Canyon High School and other Paradise Valley Unified School District schools at pvschools.net.
