There is nothing like a frolic at a cool, grassy park for Valley dogs and their people, but some newer Phoenix residents are wondering why their local dog park is closed over the summer months. So, we looked into the reasons, and how and when parks in the North Phoenix area will be impacted.
Why?
According to the Parks & Recreation Department, the late spring, summer and fall months are when City of Phoenix dog parks undergo annual maintenance. In North Central Phoenix (Washington Dog Park) and South Phoenix (Esteban Dog Park) the parks are flood irrigated and are generally impacted for one to three days following regularly scheduled seasonal irrigation dates. In Downtown Phoenix, turf in the Hance Park Dog Park is overseeded annually during the fall.
Where & When
From May through September, North Phoenix dog areas will be closed on a rolling basis. Here are the parks affected and when.
- Deem Hills Park Dog Park: (26606 N. Deem Hills Pkwy., Phoenix, 85083) Large and small dog areas closed May 3 – Aug. 8
- Grovers Basin / Echo Mountain Off Leash Arena: (17447 N. 20th St., Phoenix, 85022) Large and small dog areas closed June 1 – July 5
- Rose Mofford Sports Complex Dog Park: (9833 N. 25th Ave., Phoenix, 85021) Large dog area closed June 1 – July 15; Small dog area closed July 16 – Aug. 31
- Paradise Valley Park Dog Park: (17642 N. 40th St., Phoenix, 85032) Large dog area closed July 5 – Aug. 23; Small dog area closed Aug. 24 – Sept. 7
To learn about closures at other City of Phoenix Dog Parks, visit phoenix.gov/parks/parks/dog-parks.
