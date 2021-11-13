Arizona Natural Concepts says that cannabis continues producing healing relief and comfort for patients desperately seeking alternative therapies for their ailments. Without the need for the “doctor approved” medical card, adults 21-years-or-older can take advantage of the treatments this budding industry offers.
Arizona Natural Concepts, known as ANC, opened January 2018, and has eagerly kept up with the ever-growing industry. ANC prides itself on its attention to compassionate patient care. They understand there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to an individual’s need to treat pain, insomnia, anxiety and other ailments.
It is not uncommon to see ANC’s patient consultants spending a significant amount of time with customers, tailoring their cannabis uses to their specific needs. Educating the consumer is as important as treating them. “Passion for the Plant & Patient,” as ANC likes to say.
The owners describe walking into ANC as akin to visiting with an old friend.
“The atmosphere is filled with an easy feeling and the air is swirling with the smell of sweetness wafting in through the vents; the aroma is as comforting as the smiles on the faces of everyone who is working. With the music softly thumping in the background and the sound of collective laughter being shared in the foreground, the sense of camaraderie and healing is unmistakable.”
Since ANC’s inception, they have sponsored Bikers for Boobies, a nonprofit charity for breast cancer research. Annually, in November, they hold a sock and food drive, directly followed up by a toy drive for the holidays with Helping Hands. They work with local pet adoptions to help home furry friends.
ANC also serves as the home to Yummy Gummy, Tipsy Turtle, and Mind Ryte edibles, along with Achieve saucy concentrates and super doobs.
“ANC is quickly becoming a favorite stop for the savvy cannabis user,” said Lori Hicks, an owner and manager. “We suggest you do not miss out.”
Arizona Natural Concepts is located at 1039 E. Carefree Highway, Suite D, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.224.5999 or visit www.ancdispensary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.