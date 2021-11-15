Those interested in starting a career with the City of Phoenix may want to check out the Solid Waste Equipment Operator (SWEO) Apprenticeship Program.
The program is the first of its kind in the nation and was first developed by the City’s Laborers’ International Union for North America (LIUNA), Local 777, in 2017. Solid waste or commercial driving experience is not required because selected candidates receive on-the-job training and instruction needed to secure a Class A Commercial Driver’s License and perform duties.
Phoenix Public Works is hosting four upcoming information sessions, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Subsequent sessions will be held Dec. 4, Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.
The program will assist candidates:
- Secure a Class (A) Commercial Driver’s License Learning Permit
- Secure a Class (A) Commercial Driver’s License
- Complete All Required Solid Waste Equipment Operator Apprenticeship Academy Training and Transition to a Dedicated Training Assignment
- Graduate the SWEO Apprenticeship Program
- Promote to Solid Waste Equipment Operator
The 2021–22 Solid Waste Equipment Operator Apprenticeship compensation includes a salary of $16.37 hourly and benefits
Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/sweoapprenticeship.
