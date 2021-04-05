Chino Bandido, the iconic Chinese-Mexican-Jamaican fusion “hole-in-the-wall” restaurant, currently located at 15414 N. 19th Ave., will move to 310 W. Bell Rd. in early summer, after 31 years.
Chino Bandido has amassed a cult following since its inception in 1990 by Eve and Frank Collins. Chino Bandido has been featured multiple times on Food Network’s, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” for their unique blend of flavors, dishes and creative delivery methods (think jade red chicken in a quesadilla).
“After 31 years, I knew it was time for a change. Frank would have been so happy to see our brand-new location, and I am honored to make this dream a reality,” said co-owner Eve Collins. Frank Collins passed away in 2013 and was a vibrant part of the history and success of Chino Bandido.
The new location is 6,000 square feet in size with nearly half the space taken up by their expansive kitchen — required to make every recipe, sauce and their famous snickerdoodle cookies from scratch. In addition, the new location will have an updated look and feel — keeping the industrial “vibe” but many of the beloved pieces of the Chino Bandido legacy will remain.
Pancho, the famous 7,500-pound black granite bear the Collins’ had custom made in Shan Dong China, 21 years ago, was moved to the new location last week. Pancho was custom made for $1,500 in the year 2000, and it cost almost as much to ship him to Arizona as it cost to fabricate. He will take residence in the new location in the middle of the dining room, surrounded by colorful silk lanterns.
Additionally, the new location will have a patio that seats 30 people, upgraded tables and chairs, and a few new accents that will add a fresh and modern feel.
Chino Bandido’s menu ordering process has been simplified in recent years, but loyalists don’t need to worry, the new location will prepare the same exact menu.
As the new restaurant nears completion, Collins hopes to open by early June. Grand opening specials and promotions will be announced once a date is finalized.
In the meantime, the existing location of Chino Bandido is open daily from 11am until 9pm — the new location will offer the same hours.
Customers can call or go online to place their orders to go, and the dining room at the 19th Avenue location is now reopened for dine-in service.
“Chino Bandido has been my labor of love for over half my life. Our customers’ extreme loyalty got us through the pandemic, and I could not be more excited for the next chapter in our history,” said Collins.
Learn more: 602.375.3639; chinobandido.com.
