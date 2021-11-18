The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation’s Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Blue Agave Mexican Cantina and the Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce, will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, at Biltmore Golf Club, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix. The event will have an 8:30am shotgun start.
This year’s Charity Golf Tournament will benefit the Arizona Law Enforcement Outreach and Support (Arizona LEOS), Helping Hands For Freedom, HopeKids Arizona, Military Assistance Mission, Southwest Veterans Foundation, Youth for Troops and the Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation.
Those interested in participating may visit www.pmcfgolf.org for additional event information.
