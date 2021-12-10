Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating the season this month with holiday celebrations aplenty. The North Phoenix outdoor shopping center kicked off the festivities with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting in late November, and now through Dec. 31, it will transform into a living snow globe with its Nightly Snowfall, every evening at 7pm and 8pm near AMC Theatres (excluding Christmas Day). Plus, enjoy snowfall every hour on Christmas Eve, from 11am to 8pm.
Continuing the holiday spirit, Desert Ridge Marketplace invites guests to partake in its Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree. The center has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide holiday gifts to children in need. Through Dec. 22, guests can visit the table near Dave & Buster’s, pull a tag and shop for a gift.
Christmas in Color, photo opp installations lit up in vibrant shades, will remain lit up for all to enjoy through the month of December. Stop by Nutcracker Nights, which features massive Nutcrackers standing four to 10 feet tall, framing the fireplace near AMC Theatres. Head towards Dave & Buster’s and stroll beneath a canopy of illuminated spheres and catch a glimpse of the 20-foot-long Starry & Bright star tunnel filled with vibrant new pops of color. Finally, pop over to the 40-foot-tall Holiday Tree at the main entrance to capture the perfect seasonal shot.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. For additional information, call 480.513.7586 or visit www.shopdesertridge.com.
