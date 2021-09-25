Phoenix Center for the Arts will present the 9th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards at Hance Park Urban Plaza Thursday, Nov. 18 — and community members are encouraged to submit their nominations for outstanding artists.
This annual fundraising event celebrates leaders in the arts throughout Phoenix, with artists nominated by the public, and judged by members of the arts community.
New this year, the nomination and judging processes have been streamlined to make nominating artists and applying to be part of the judging panels simpler. Both the artist and judge applications are open now at www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org/maa.
The Call for Award Nominations application is open to everyone. Community members are encouraged to submit their nominations for outstanding artists in the following award categories: "Jerry Lawson Memorial" Performing Artist Award, "Dr. Eugene Grigsby" Visual Artist Award, Multidisciplinary Artist Award, Literary Artist Award, Youth Artist Award, and the "Lou & Evelyn Grubb" Community Innovator Award. Nominations may be submitted by members of the public, or by the artists themselves. The only qualification required is that the artist is a City of Phoenix resident.
Judging Panels for the different categories are made up of previous year’s award recipients, and members of the community. Each award panel consists of three to five judges. Chosen by the Phoenix Center for the Arts board of directors, judges should represent the diverse voices of Phoenix, with knowledge or experience in the artistic medium they are judging.
Applications for both nominations and judges close at 5pm, Monday, Oct. 4. Table and ticket sales for the 9th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards is open now.
For any questions about the event or the applications, please contact Phoenix Center for the Arts at info@phoenixcenterforthearts.org or call 602.254.3100.
