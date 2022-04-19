unnamed.jpg

Ballet Arizona dancers.
Step into the studio as Ballet Arizona dancers prepare to step into the spotlight! On the evening of April 22, starting at 7pm, the company lets you peek behind the curtain of its performance of Juan Gabriel, produced by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. Get a perspective few others experience as a member of its artistic staff leads a rehearsal, answers questions, and interviews dancers.
 
Before the show, the evening begins with a reception where local artists Liliana MoraAllen Puma, and Camila Ibarra will be painting artworks inspired by Juan Gabriel throughout the evening. These works will then be auctioned off on Opening Night, with all proceeds going directly to the artists. Then, a member of the Artistic staff will talk about the creative process behind the show, explaining how this world premiere went from concept to reality.
 
Tickets are $30 and space is limited for this one-evening-only, intimate event. 
 
Ballet Arizona is located at 2835 E. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletaz.org/performance/studio-spotlight-2021-2022.

