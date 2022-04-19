Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletaz.org/performance/studio-spotlight-2021-2022.
featured
Ballet Arizona's performance of Juan Gabriel
By Kemmie Ryankryan@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Step into the studio as Ballet Arizona dancers prepare to step into the spotlight! On the evening of April 22, starting at 7pm, the company lets you peek behind the curtain of its performance of Juan Gabriel, produced by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. Get a perspective few others experience as a member of its artistic staff leads a rehearsal, answers questions, and interviews dancers.
Before the show, the evening begins with a reception where local artists Liliana Mora, Allen Puma, and Camila Ibarra will be painting artworks inspired by Juan Gabriel throughout the evening. These works will then be auctioned off on Opening Night, with all proceeds going directly to the artists. Then, a member of the Artistic staff will talk about the creative process behind the show, explaining how this world premiere went from concept to reality.
Tickets are $30 and space is limited for this one-evening-only, intimate event.
Ballet Arizona is located at 2835 E. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletaz.org/performance/studio-spotlight-2021-2022.
Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit balletaz.org/performance/studio-spotlight-2021-2022.
Written By
Kemmie Ryan
Kemmie Ryan is the Editor-in-Chief of CitySunTimes.kryan@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Weekly Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Currently in Phoenix
85°
Clear
95° / 66°
9 PM
85°
10 PM
81°
11 PM
79°
12 AM
76°
1 AM
74°
Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
© Copyright 2022 CITYSunTimes, 10645 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 200-413 Phoenix, AZ | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.