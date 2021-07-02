#1. Supercamp on Weekdays
With one more month before school starts, the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center will offer its exciting “Supercamp” for ages 4 to 13 through Aug. 9. Children will learn gymnastics and dance, and can enjoy the NinjaZone, jumping on trampolines, group activities and playing water games outside in the Sunrays’ 10,000-square-foot courtyard with misters. Supercamp is offered on weekdays from 8am to 3pm. The cost is $89 per day or $336 for a full week.
#2. Twinkle Two’s Dance Class
Children ages 16 months to 3 years old, are invited to the “Twinkle Two’s” class, which introduces them to music, dance, movement and sing along using plenty of props. These 45-minute dance classes are structured to stimulate coordination and listening skills, balance, creative movement and motor development in the youngest dancers. Ballet and tap shoes are required. Parent participation is also required but parents are not required to have dance shoes. The Twinkle Two’s dance class is offered on many different weekdays and on Saturday mornings. The cost is $102 per month.
#3. Kids’ Night Out on Saturday Nights
On July 3 and July 17, from 6 to 10pm, the Arizona Sunrays will host their Kids’ Night Out events for ages 3 to 13. Parents can enjoy a relaxing night out while kids will get to have their own Saturday night fun by enjoying gymnastics, dance, organized games, jumping on trampolines, obstacle courses and more. The special theme on July 3 is “Party in the USA” and the theme on July 17 is “Olympic Games.” The cost is $40 for the first child; $35 for each additional child. A pizza dinner is included. Advanced registration is required.
The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is located at15801 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. Online registration for classes and events is available. For more information and to register, call 602.992.5790 or visit arizonasunrays.com.
