The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is kicking off an inaugural event, the “North Phoenix Community Social,” Friday, Nov. 12, from 6:30–9pm. The event will be community-driven, welcoming neighbors and area businesses to come together and reconnect. There will be food trucks, music, activities for all ages and many neighborhood businesses showcasing their merchandise. This will be a great, food-filled, shopping event to bring the whole family to.
Spearheaded by North 32nd community members Margaret Anderson, Judy Peters and Corinne Milner, and supported by Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, the North Phoenix Community Social was born out of the desire to reconnect the community after the distancing of the last year and a half. “We are all ready to get out and see our neighbors and support our community,” said Anderson.
“With our special North Phoenix community in mind, we designed Sunrays’ new building with a multi-use outdoor space that’s perfect for the North Phoenix Community Social,” said Julie Witenstein, owner of Arizona Sunrays. “We love giving back to our neighbors who have supported us for over 30 years.”
This special event is also being hosted to raise money for a local charity, Mom’s Pantry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving the community by distributing resources that will provide essential nutrition to adults and children. All proceeds will go directly to Mom’s Pantry. Attendees can also contribute by bringing a few boxes of pasta for the Mom’s Pantry collection bin. Those who donate pasta will earn an additional raffle ticket to be entered in a special prize drawing. Attendees may also donate personally to Mom’s Pantry.
Arizona Sunrays is located at 15801 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. There will be no charge to attend the community social event. All activities are free, but food will be available for purchase. Questions about the event? Send an email to northphoenixcommunitysocial@yahoo.com.
