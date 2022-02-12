Come one, come all to the Junior League of Phoenix’s (JLP) 85th Annual Rummage Sale on February 26 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. As JLP’s signature fundraiser, the Rummage Sale is “Arizona’s Largest Garage Sale,” and provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices.
The Rummage Sale is made possible by the more than 850 active, sustaining, and provisional members who donate and collect sale items throughout the year and contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours. In 2020 the group raised more than $130,000––contributing to the group’s more than $7 million raised since its inception 85 years ago.
“The Junior League of Phoenix’s annual Rummage Sale is an 85-year tradition that brings tremendous value to the community,” says Wendy K. Brooks, chair of the 2022 Rummage Sale. “Not only do shoppers benefit from this event by being able to purchase high-quality merchandise at greatly reduced prices, the metro area also benefits from the sale proceeds being reinvested into the community through Junior League’s signature programs and training.”
Items will be for sale include: art; baby accessories and furniture; books; clothing for men, women, children, and babies; collectibles; electronics; holiday items; home office supplies; housewares; furniture; kitchen and dining wares; lawn and garden supplies; sporting goods; toys; and more.
For more than two decades, the Junior League of Phoenix Rummage Sale has provided more than 40 uninsured and underinsured women with free mammograms each year. The free mammogram program has been supported for the past seven years through the generosity of Fry’s Food Stores and the Desert Cancer Foundation of Arizona.
Funds raised from the Rummage Sale help support the mission of Junior League of Phoenix, including its community programs and leadership training programs. Current League programs are structured around the Junior League of Phoenix’s focus area of “Fighting Hunger in the Greater Phoenix Community” including: Phoenix Food Day & Health Fest––a collaborative effort hosted with the City of Phoenix, geared toward bringing information,
resources, and education to families on the importance and value of living a healthy lifestyle; ROCKETS (Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science– –a program that promotes early childhood development of science skills; Kids in the Kitchen––a nutritional initiative that seeks to combat childhood obesity; and partnerships with Harvest Compassion Center and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions; the morning session will be held from 8am to noon and the afternoon session will be held from 1 to 4 pm. Admission to the morning session is $5 at the door, while admission to the afternoon session is free. All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session. There is a cash only parking fee at the fairgrounds of $8. For more information, visit www.jlp.org.
