Get ready to place your bets, don you fanciest fascinator, custom-made derby hat, and dapper duds, at Arizona’s premier Kentucky Derby party.
Bulleit Bourbon’s 5th annual fete returns to Turf Paradise on May 7 with an action-packed day of fun. The state’s only party with live thoroughbred horse racing and on-site betting on the Kentucky Derby itself, as well as the local races on-site, makes for a one-of-a-kind experience. The party, presented by Sanderson Lincoln, starts at 10:30am. Guests can enjoy the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge which includes covered and cooled reserved tables in the track-side tent near the finish line. The lounge offers amazing views and convenient access to Turf Paradise betting terminals, no-host bars for Mint Juleps, champagne, cocktails, and close proximity to food trucks for additional refreshments, as well as 65” televisions to watch the Kentucky Derby and live horse racing on-site.
Another option to mix and mingle with friends is the Ketel One Botanical Pavilion. It includes reserved tables in the covered Ketel One Botanical Pavilion open-air tent near the finish line but further off the backstretch than the Black Label Lounge. The Pavilion is close to the action and tables include a bucket of Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Seltzers.
Individual tickets are also available and include admission to Turf Paradise, the air-cooled Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge Tent along the track, the open-air Pavilion, betting terminals inside Turf Paradise, no-host bar including Mint Juleps, beer, wine and cocktails, and 65” televisions to watch the Kentucky Derby and live horse racing on-site. General admission tickets do not include a reserved seat.
In addition to the traditional juleps and racing, guests will also enjoy several onsite exhibitors, including several of Sanderson Lincoln’s top luxury vehicles for 2022.
The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub is a sister event of The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, America’s most attended polo event which returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5.
The event opens at 10:45am and live on-site thoroughbred racing starts at 11:30am. The Triple Crown’s crown jewel will be broadcast live at approximately 4:45pm and on-site horse races will continue into the evening.
Turf Paradise is located at 1501 W Bell Road in North Phoenix. The polo party of the year is guaranteed to sell out, so get your tickets today! For more information or to reserve your table, call 480.423.1414 or visit http://thepoloparty.com/derby.
