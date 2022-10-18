Phoenix Fashion Week, the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest, was rained out due to weather conditions last week and has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 at Chateau Luxe.
“Mother Nature decided to bring rain to our beautiful outdoor runway venue,” the Phoenix Fashion Week team said in a public statement. “So, our team smartly decided to protect our guests, designers and models and postpone it a week later.”
The two-day fashion event will showcase Fall and holiday 2022 collections with over 20 designer runway shows, various trunk sales, statewide retail events, fashionable workshops led by top industry experts and fabulous after parties. The mission is to bridge national and international designers with retailers, boutiques, fashionistas and top fashion media globally.
The glamor starts with a red carpet walk-in at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Thursday, there will be eight fashion shows, including the Fashionably Pink Survivor & Celebrity Runway Show, which benefits the Arizona nonprofit organization Check for A Lump; Community Night Fashion Show, featuring Arizona-based emerging brands; and a show featuring the Sir Isassc Newton Collection.
Friday, Oct. 21, the doors open again at 5:30 p.m. and the evening is packed with entertainment and fine fashion. There will be several emerging Phoenix-based designers featured, along with other shows, the announcement of the 2022 Designer of the Year and Model of the Year awards and a celebratory afterparty.
Established in 2008, this is the first year Phoenix Fashion Week has been held since the start of the pandemic.
“After being quiet for two years, our fabulous team of designers, models and fashion forward guests rose from the ashes (global challenges) this past April, with a new creative fire. Our world had been through a lot and our team simply wanted to come together and celebrate emerging fashion talent from around the globe. Helping our coveted guests to discover a new brand for your closet or boutique,” said Brian Hill, executive director of Phoenix Fashion Week.
“Phoenix Fashion Week is dedicated to building sustainable fashion brands from the ground up. We work from 3 pillars: Fashion, education and community, with the ultimate goal of pushing the Arizona fashion industry forward… Thanks to the support of the local community, including high profile residents, city officials, business leaders and the media, Phoenix Fashion Week is gaining rapid acclaim for infusing world class innovation into the Southwest.”
Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and range from $25 to $375. Seating is limited, so patrons are encouraged to get tickets in advance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., seating starts at 7:30 p.m. and everyone must be seated by 8 p.m. to avoid losing their seat.
