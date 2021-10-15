The annual Pumpkin Patch event returns to The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace for the third year this month, kicking off Friday, Oct. 15.
Located near AMC Theatres from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31, residents can pick the perfect pumpkin (while supplies last), snap a seasonal photo and enjoy free face painting and balloon twisting on select dates.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., in North Phoenix.
For more information, call 480.513.7586 or visit www.shopdesertridge.com.
