The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation (WFT) is now accepting nominations for this year’s inductees into the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame until the submission deadline on Friday, April 28.
The Outdoor Hall of Fame annually recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions toward Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources and the state’s outdoor heritage.
To submit a nomination, visit wildlifefortomorrow.org/halloffame, select the “Online Nomination Form” option, complete the form and click on “submit.” Any supplemental materials can be scanned and returned by email to info@wildlifefortomorrow.org. For questions or more information, send an email to info@wildlifefortomorrow.org.
This year’s inductees will be honored at this summer’s annual Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. More details on date and location will be posted as they become available.
Past Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees have been individuals with backgrounds in wildlife volunteerism, corporate leadership, politics, wildlife and the media, including Ben Avery, Barry Goldwater, Morris Udall, John McCain, Bill Quimby, Tom Woods and Steve Hirsch, as well as groups and organizations such as Adobe Mountain Wildlife Center Volunteers, Arizona Antelope Foundation, Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club, Arizona Deer Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, Audubon Arizona, Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and others (see list of past inductees here, scroll down toward bottom).
WFT was created in 1990 to enhance the management, protection and enjoyment of Arizona’s fish and wildlife resources. As the official 501(c)(3) partner of the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), WFT works to provide funds to advance key programs and initiatives beyond AZGFD’s self-funding capacity. For more information, visit wildlifefortomorrow.org.
