Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low water crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 156 PM MST, water releases from Granite Reef Dam are expected to cause flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... low-lying areas along the Salt River in Mesa, Tempe and Granite Reef Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&