It may be Mike Poppenwimer’s first year as Cave Creek Rodeo Days president, but this is far from his first rodeo when it comes to leadership, event planning and giving back to the community.
Before moving to Carefree about seven years ago, Poppenwimer was a business owner in Colorado, where he gained experience in not only restaurant management and operations, but also in event planning. There, Poppenwimer also volunteered in a sub committee for Cheyenne Frontier Days in addition to planning and operating live bull riding in his Fort Collins, Colorado business.
Then, when he moved to Carefree, Poppenwimer didn’t hang up his spurs. He fit right into the Western lifestyle and heritage that is so cherished and revered in Cave Creek.
Married with three children and two grandchildren, Poppenwimer said he enjoys spending time with his family, horse activities and hiking. He is also an avid supporter of the Carefree and Cave Creek communities through volunteerism. Poppenwimer was past president of Kiwanis Club of Carefree and volunteers in several other community events.
“I came down here and was very active with the Carefree Kiwanis for two years, and then there was an opportunity on the board for the rodeo,” Poppenwimer said. “I was just excited because I love the Western flair and the Western lifestyle, so I jumped on board – or was lucky enough to get voted on board, I should say – and became the president.”
Poppenwimer was appointed as president of Cave Creek Rodeo Days in October 2022. As president of the organization, one of his goals is to ensure the American Western heritage is remembered and appreciated.
“Our Western heritage is part of our American identity,” Poppenwimer said. “We can help to preserve and enjoy this heritage through honoring the tradition through our Cave Creek Rodeo Days. The Cave Creek Rodeo brings our community together to embrace the Western way of life through volunteerism and western events.”
Poppenwimer added that Cave Creek Rodeo Days does so much more than just put on a good show – it gives back to the community.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this board of directors is that we give money to charities that are in need,” he said.
“It goes to kids from foster care organizations to 4H to Boy Scouts, all the way to veterans aid programs and all kinds of stuff. You see the money we make go to good causes, and that’s a very rewarding aspect of it for the community as well.”
To learn more about Cave Creek Rodeo Days, the charities it supports or how to get involved, visit cavecreekrodeo.com.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days kicks off with a parade, Mutton Bustin' and dance Saturday, March 18. Rodeo events, including three thrilling PRCA rodeo performances featuring top-ranking Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) contestants, take place from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.
General admission is $30, with VIP options available. To purchase tickets or see the full event schedule, visit cavecreekrodeo.com
See the entire Cave Creek Rodeo Days special section in the City Sun Times' March print issue at citysuntimes.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.