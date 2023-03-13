A female desert bighorn sheep, Shawnee, gave birth to a little girl named Syrena this week at the Phoenix Zoo.
"Both mom and ewe lamb are doing great," said Linda Hardwick, vice president of marketing, communications and events at the Phoenix Zoo.
"Syrena has bursts of energy throughout the day and can be seen at all hours playing, eating and traversing the butte. All that fun calls for the occasional nap throughout day."
This marks the third hoof stock birth at the zoo in the past month. There were two Arabian oryx calves born over a week ago.
Next time you're at the zoo, make sure to visit Shawnee (mom), Captain Jack Sparrow (dad), Syrena (lamb) and the other desert bighorn sheep on the Desert Lives Trail at the zoo, located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.
