Captain Pete Lumianski, USN (ret) is the executive director of the USS Phoenix Cold War Monument Foundation. This tax-exempt nonprofit organization has been working for several years to raise funds to build a monument in Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix in honor and recognition of Cold War veterans from all military services, as well as their civilian and defense industry counterparts.

In honor of National Submarine Day, the local nonprofit organization, USS Phoenix (SSN-702) Cold War Monument Foundation, is inviting all veterans and community members to attend a special commemorative event Tuesday, April 11 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

At the event, the foundation will unveil a beautiful, enormous monument banner (the size of two city buses long) depicting what the future USS Phoenix Cold War Monument will look like when it is constructed in Steele Indian School Park near the Arizona State Veterans Home.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a short ceremony featuring remarks by District 4 Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor and former AZ Director of Veterans Services, Colonel Wanda Wright, USAF (Ret.). The ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes. Complimentary Port of Subs mini submarine sandwiches, iced tea and other light refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend.

National Submarine Day was created to honor the U.S. Navy’s first modern commissioned submarine. The USS Phoenix (SSN-702) was a Cold War nuclear attack submarine and was in active service from 1981 to 1998. Parts of the submarine (the diving planes, rudder and conning tower) have been preserved and loaned to the City of Phoenix by the U.S. Navy to create a museum monument.

The USS Phoenix Cold War Monument Foundation is the organization overseeing the monument project and it will be placed in Steele Indian School Park, near the Arizona State Veterans Home where the public can view and learn about Cold War history and how the USS Phoenix played an important role during the Cold War.

Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Free parking is available. The USS Phoenix (SSN-702) Cold War Monument Foundation is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization. For more information, visit ussphoenixmonument.org.

The USS Phoenix (SSN-702) was a Cold War nuclear attack submarine in active service from 1981 to 1998. Parts of it have been preserved and will be made into a monument, a project overseen by the USS Phoenix Cold War Monument Foundation.

