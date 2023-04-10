...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of the
Salt River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 802 PM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due
to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result
in flooding of unbridged river crossings and may inundate
some farm fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam.
- Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will
experience flooding include...
Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton
Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
flood water. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM MST, upstream releases from Roosevelt Dam and
Stewart Mountain Dam continue, and water releases from
Granite Reef Dam remain steady. These releases are impacting
low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several
road closures.
- Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational
interests in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 PM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue.
These releases are still impacting low water crossings
downstream with several road closures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt
River in Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
water. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt
River continue
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart
Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM MST, Water releases from Roosevelt Dam have
necessitated steady releases from Stewart Mountain Dam.
Strong currents, increased water levels, and cold water
temperatures will persist resulting in dangerous conditions
for recreation along the Salt River.
- Tonto National Forest has closed several recreation sites
along the Salt River due to dangerous conditions.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation
Areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of
Painted Rock Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 813 PM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue
to increase. These releases are likely to cause flooding of
unbridged river crossings and may inundate some farm fields
between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma
County line.
- Roads potentially impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky
Point Road, and South Oatman Road.
- Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will
experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted
Rock Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 PM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue.
These releases are still impacting low water crossings in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
