Learn about how to live with movement disorders from medical experts with free, educational seminars and programs hosted by the Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona (MDFA).
“The mission of the Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona is to enrich the lives of those with movement disorders,” said MDFA Executive Director Taylor Swajanen. “As a foundation, we provide patients and their caregivers free educational programs to stay informed and up to date on the latest therapy and management options."
The first seminar of the month, “Tremor: Drug Options, Wearable Devices, DBS & Focused Ultrasound,” is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, and will discuss the different causes of tremor, as well as pharmacologic, nonpharmacologic and surgical options for tremor.
Presented by Dr. Francisco A. Ponce and Dr. Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente, the seminar will also compare and contrast focused ultrasound versus deep brain stimulation for management of tremors not sufficiently controlled with medications.
This free, educational hybrid event will take place at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr., and virtually via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live. In-person registration and breakfast with exhibitors starts at 9 a.m., with the seminar kicking off at 10 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the seminar, as well as participate in a raffle before adjournment around noon.
Then, at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, MDFA will host an educational webinar, “Deep Brain Stimulation: Patient Educational Program,” presented by Meg Lambert, BSN. RN, CNRN.
At this recurring webinar, participants can learn about Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), which can be life-changing in patients with Parkinson's disease or Essential Tremor who do not respond sufficiently to medications. Lambert will discuss how DBS can allow people to decrease or potentially discontinue their medications and bring back their quality of life.
These programs are just some of many hosted by MDFA, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit. The organization has hosted dozens of free educational programs and seminars and, in turn, has served more than 3,000 participants.
“The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona started to assist patients in pursuing wellness while living with movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, Dystonia, Huntington's disease, essential tremor and others,” Swajanen said. “Our education programs have helped MDFA reach and support many people touched by movement disorders.”
To register for either event, visit mdfa.us. Those with questions or concerns can reach out to Swajanen by emailing director@mdfa.us or by calling 480-403-4635.
