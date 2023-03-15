One of the only true Irish pubs in the Cave Creek/Carefree area, The Mountain View Pub is going all out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and has selected EyeCare4Kids Arizona (EC4K AZ), a local nonprofit, as its charity partner for the Friday, March 17 event.
The Mountain View Pub, located at 7033 E. Cave Creek Rd., will open at 7 a.m. with live music beginning at 11 a.m and leprechauns, bagpipes, raffles, games and more featured throughout the day.
SEE-MORE, the EC4K mascot and the Mobile Vision Clinic will be at The Pub from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and individuals are invited to meet staff, volunteers and tour the clinic. All proceeds from the out of doors party will be donated to EC4K AZ to support its services.
“From shamrocks to shenanigans here at The Mountain View Pub, St. Paddy’s Day is a very special day of celebration for us. We selected EC4K AZ as the charity for this event to support the services it provides, the much needed no cost eye exams, vision screening and glasses to children in our state,” said Mountain View Pub owner, JP Pemberton. “EC4K will benefit from all of the out of doors sales at our annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration because we are blessed during our special day and want to share our blessings.”
EC4K AZ is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit and provides no-cost professional eye exams, vision screening and glasses to low-income, visually impaired children and underserved families. On-site services are offered within the Mobile Vision Clinic which visits local schools, Native American reservations and rural communities. Children are also seen at the organization’s brick-and-mortar facility, Alhambra Vision Clinic (Barcelona Elementary School) in Glendale, which opened in Spring 2021.
“A child's vision helps them take in the world around them. It plays a very important role in their development. If a child has an uncorrected vision problem, it may affect their ability to learn and to reach their highest potential,” said Cecil Swyers, senior executive director of EC4K AZ.
“Uninsured children are three times more likely to go without eyeglasses when needed. With a typical eye exam alone costing $250 to $350, low-income families simply can’t afford it. EC4K AZ delivers on its promise to help children see their world.”
Eye exams determine if a child has vision problems and needs corrective lenses. Early identification of these issues can be crucial to a child’s development and educational success.
EC4K AZ receives new donated frames in the latest styles and sizes from local ophthalmologists. All of the glasses include shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, which are 10 times more impact resistant than standard plastic lenses to keep a child’s eyes safe and protected while experiencing clear and comfortable vision. Lab services are also donated.
All proceeds from The Mountain View Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day event will go to EC4K AZ.
Live bands will perform at The Pub all day long, with Dynamite Draw kicking things off at 11 a.m. until AZ Avenue takes the stage from 2 to 6 p.m. Then, Street Player will close out the night, performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Additionally, Kevin Shepherd will be performing throughout the day.
The Pub’s slogan, “I think I’ll just stay here and drink” exemplifies the atmosphere of this local establishment, which provides food and beverages for regulars as well as a welcoming environment for visitors from near and far.
Based on Irish pub tradition of the ages, The Mountain View Pub is named for the incredible more than 180-degree view of the Tonto National Forest, Elephant Butte and the surrounding areas. The Pub offers indoors and out-of-doors seating, with several heated patios plus an area with fire pit tables and is family and pet friendly.
For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day event, visit mountainviewpub.pub.
For more information about EC4K AZ, email infoaz@eyecare4kids.org or call the clinic at 602-242-5828. To volunteer, provide frames/lenses or make a donation, visit eyecare4kids.org/arizona-eye-exam.
