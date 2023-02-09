With the return of Scottsdale’s highly anticipated WM Phoenix Open, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting its most unique and luxurious, putting green included properties for sale in Arizona.
First up is 11408 E. Apache Vistas Dr., a single-family estate located in Scottsdale listed at $12.5 million. This Polynesian-inspired residence includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 12,415 square feet indoors and just over 3 acres of outdoor space. The backyard includes a pool with a slide and a fireplace with plentiful seating.
The home is now offered as a package with full golf membership available and its turnkey furnished. Apache Course tee box 13, fairways 14 and 15 unfold before you as well as a beautiful view of the Apache Course at Desert Mountain.
Next up – a custom-built Mediterranean style home found in the iconic Judson gated neighborhood. Listed at $6.195 million, this beautiful estate is located at 6674 E. Judson Road in Paradise Valley. It includes 7,671 square feet of living space, 1.5 acres of outdoor space, five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The property comes equipped with a heated pool and spa, a gym, a putting green and a four-car garage with a separate workshop area.
Now we are off to a 9,700-square-foot resort-like estate located at 4425 N. Arcadia Lane in Phoenix. Listed at $6.55 million, the main home features two bedrooms and one den/bedroom and a full bath, while the guest house includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry and its own garage. The property itself is 1.5 acres and includes a putting green as soon as you step outside, as well as a pool, jacuzzi and tennis court.
Listed at $10.9 million, 6516 N. 64th Place, which is located in Paradise Valley, includes seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and a whopping 17,160 square feet of indoor living space. This property also comes equipped with two game rooms, a gym, an indoor sport court, a movie theater, a five-hole putting green as well as a pickleball court outside and gorgeous views of both Camelback and Mummy Mountain.
Also rounding out the top putting green homes is a masterpiece located at 24885 N. 90th Way in Scottsdale, listed at $5.595 million. This beautiful home features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, as well as 6,440 square feet of indoor living space. It also provides a place to host backyard gatherings thanks to a fantastic putting green situated right behind the modern pool and spa, as well as an expansive seating area.
And finally, set your eyes on 8441 E. Sorrel Trail in Scottsdale. The home, which was brand new in 2022, was listed at $4.3 million. This property includes a main home, as well as a guest home, and features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 5,754 square feet of indoor living space between the two of them. It also comes equipped with a heated pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a putting green and a roof deck with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains.
