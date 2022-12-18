MOMnation, a local social group exclusively for moms, coordinates social gatherings, offers business opportunites, content and local resources for its members. Now, for the seventh year in a row, the group is providing Christmas for five local families in need.
"We know times are tough out there and we also know how important the holiday season can be to families. We want to help as many local families as possible enjoy the holidays with their kids," said Katie Halle Lambert, founder of MOMnation.
The group’s charity committee partnered with a few mom-owned, local small business owners and several very generously donated. Overall the group was able to collect and donate 91 gently used Halloween costumes (roughly $1,820 in donations assuming each costume costs about $20 in the store). Their Thanksgiving drive pulled in approximately $564 in donations toward Thanksgiving meals for those in need. And the group is currently working to provide five families with their entire Christmas this year.
"We have a handful of local, mom-owned small businesses that never hesitate to step up and help. We are so thankful for their participation because we wouldn’t be able to do it without them," said Ashley Schultz, MOMnation group admin.
