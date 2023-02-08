The Mint Cannabis is taking the “go big or go home” approach to the “big game” buzz with plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” in addition to serving infused food specials and offering giveaways at nearby dispensaries this weekend.
From Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, the massive “Mint Mall” will be set up at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium. Akin to a beer garden, the Cannabis Consumption Park will be open to adults ages 21 and older. Highlights include infused foods, cannabis vendors with complimentary samples, live musical performances, comedy skits, celebrity appearances and more.
“Having a cannabis-friendly celebration at the nation’s biggest sporting event of the year is a big testament to how far our industry has evolved in a relatively short time,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Arizona-based Mint Cannabis.
“Our large set up will be a reflection of our five dispensaries in the Valley, where our expert budtenders cater to the needs of medical patients, experienced recreational users and curious first-timers.”
The “Mint Mall” will feature dozens of the industry’s leading cannabis brands offering products to sample and purchase; a podcast booth featuring live interviews with Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley, Raul Molina, Red Man and other promoters; surprise acts; and local and California-based cannabis brands and artists.
Located at the Fear Farm grounds, 2209 N. 99th Ave. in Phoenix, the Cannabis Consumption Park is close enough to State Farm Stadium to be a convenient stop for ticket holders. It is also close enough to the action, so those not attending the game can still feel the energy and excitement. Attendees will find the Mint’s set up in the middle of it all.
Additional event details, including a schedule and online ticket sales, are available at consumptionpark.com.
A hole lot more fun
The Mint is sponsoring the third hole at former NFL champion quarterback Jim McMahon’s Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic at Anthem Golf and Country Club on Friday, Feb. 10. As a par 5, the hole is the longest and most challenging on the course – making it an ideal place for some friendly competition.
The Mint has enlisted Greg McCluskey and Mike Lankford as emcees, who will banter with legendary athletes like Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith as they prepare to tee off. The athletes will be invited to place wagers on their performance, with proceeds of those bets benefitting the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit with a mission to assist retired NFL players and their families in dire need situations.
All these shenanigans and inevitable hilarity will be captured on drone footage, which will be replayed in the clubhouse post-event, compliments of the Mint. Outtakes will also be posted on Mint’s social channels (@themintcannabis_az on Instagram, @Mint_Cannabis on Twitter and @TheMintArizona on Facebook).
Attendees at this event can expect live entertainment, celebrity sightings, golf, photo opportunities, cannabis-friendly activities and more. Additional event details, including a schedule and online ticket sales, are available at winningticket.com.
Run blitz plays at home
No game day is complete without an ample spread of food, drinks and goodies. Visitors and locals alike are sure to appreciate the selection of infused treats from the nation’s first and only fresh cannabis kitchen inside a dispensary.
Located at Mint’s 12,000-square-foot flagship location in Tempe, the Mint Café is gearing up to serve a full menu of freshly prepared game day goodies. One special that’s a sure winner: a $49 combo featuring two large cannabis-infused pizzas (100 mg. of THC each) and 10 cannabis-infused wings (100 mg. of THC per order).
The Café will also make cupcakes designed in the colors of their favorite football team, whether that be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles (50 mg. of THC per cupcake).
Pre-orders can be placed now through Feb. 10 in person at The Mint Dispensary in Tempe or by calling 480-749-6468. Pizza, wings and hot food orders are only available at the Tempe dispensary. Cupcakes are available for pre-order at all five of the Mint’s dispensary locations in the Valley, including Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix.
All five of the Mint’s metro Phoenix dispensaries will also serve free uninfused tacos in their parking lots on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 8 p.m.
Infusing more fun with free giveaways
The Mint also plans to have a presence at the Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars event on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. The cannabis operator will infuse a little extra fun into the celebration by distributing goodie bags filled with free products, which can be redeemed at the dispensary’s newest location, just minutes from State Farm Stadium at 1211 N. 75th Ave.
Additional event details, including a schedule and online ticket sales, are available at ditkajawscigars.com.
