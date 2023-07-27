On June 27, the Diamond Fire devastated nearly 2,000 acres of Sonoran Desert, which included almost 300 acres in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Unlike many ecosystems that are adapted to recover naturally from wildfires, burns in the Sonoran Desert call for human intervention to restore to a healthy native state.
“We are focused on action and restoration — research opportunities will come later once we are confident the area impacted by the Diamond Fire will have a healthy and native recovery,” said Melanie Tluczek, director of science and education at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
“Our biggest concern right now is controlling the spread of invasive grasses, which have potential to create a dangerous food desert for wildlife like the Sonoran desert tortoise - an important keystone species.”
Invasive grasses like Red Brome spread rapidly and can aggressively overtake habitats after a major disturbance like the Diamond Fire. Many Sonoran Desert native plants, like the iconic saguaro, are slow-growing species and will struggle to re-establish postfire if left alone to compete with invasive species.
Without intervention, the burned area, known as the “Gooseneck,” will be overtaken by Red Brome and create a “food desert” for native wildlife who are not adapted to get their needed nutrients from the nonnative grass. The Gooseneck is a narrow strip of land that connects the northern and southern parts of the preserve.
Animals like the Sonoran desert tortoise have no choice but to travel through it to reach different parts of their habitat. Without quality food sources from native plants, these tortoises could face a life-threatening journey traveling through the narrow corridor. And as a keystone species, a drop in tortoise population will throw the entire Sonoran Desert ecosystem off balance.
The Conservancy, in collaboration with the City of Scottsdale, is currently conducting damage assessments from the fire and developing a restoration plan for the Gooseneck.
“Responding to situations like the Diamond Fire with proven, scientific strategies that will give the Preserve’s ecosystem and wildlife like our Sonoran desert tortoises the best chance to thrive — it’s exactly why the Conservancy is here,” said Kelly McCullough, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy CEO.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, a nonprofit organization, has been an advocate for and champion of the Sonoran Desert for more than three decades. It is a leading volunteer organization in the nation, committed partner in scientific research and an indispensable educational resource for Sonoran foothills community.
Learn more at mcdowellsonoran.org.
