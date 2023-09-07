The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) has announced a partnership with American Medical Response (AMR) to expand the Earn While You Learn program and establish a Paramedicine Employee Sponsorship across the system.
This expansion is intended to meet the high-demand workforce needs while offering quality training, flexible scheduling and hybrid and in-person learning with a seamless enrollment process using the MCCCD Education Concierge Services.
“Maricopa’s The Earn While You Learn program is bridging the gap between employees interested in career advancement opportunities and employers seeking a highly-qualified, well-trained workforce,” said MCCCD Chancellor Dr. Steven R. Gonzales.
“We are excited to partner with AMR on this initiative, which provides high-quality, affordable pathways for their employees looking to further their education.”
The partnership also includes degree pathway opportunities for AMR and Global Medical Response (GMR) employees to continue their education in paramedicine or other healthcare or non-healthcare programs. MCCCD currently offers six EMTs and four paramedicine programs regionally placed throughout Maricopa County.
Through the partnership, MCCCD will offer these programs to AMR and GMR employees at four colleges in the city centers, east and west Valley. The rolling schedules allow employees to obtain training that is convenient for them.
"We are proud to partner with MCCCD to provide the employees of AMR and GMR with the opportunity to continue their education," said Todd Jaramillo, regional director for GMR.
"Investing in the development of our workforce is a top priority for us, and this partnership will enable those interested in pursuing careers in paramedicine to do so. It will also empower employees in other positions to gain valuable skills and knowledge that will help further their careers and benefit the communities we serve."
Maricopa Corporate College, a division of the Workforce and Economic Development Office at MCCCD, facilitated this partnership. Learn more about the AMR partnership at info.maricopacorporate.com/amr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.