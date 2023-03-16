Designed by award-winning architect Bennie M. Gonzales, Scottsdale City Hall opened in 1968, serving as the center of community discourse and pivotal decisions which have shaped the world-class city.
On March 21 the city council is scheduled to discuss a historic overlay process that would eventually designate Scottsdale City Hall as a historic landmark.
“I came to Scottsdale many years ago and was fortunate to apprentice under Bennie Gonzales, the designer of Scottsdale City Hall, Civic Center Library and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. “It is an honor to serve as mayor in the building designed by my mentor.”
As the historic overlay process begins, Ortega is seeking stories from others who may also have a special connection to Scottsdale's historic centerpiece.
“Many residents have fond memories of the early years when City Hall drew regional and national attention,” Ortega said. “Numerous personalities and city events still echo in the 'Kiva.' I'm asking the community to share their memories, so that we can include them as City Hall becomes an official historic landmark."
Stories and recollections should be sent to the Office of the Mayor at DOrtega@Scottsdaleaz.gov by April 12. A historic preservation dedication ceremony is expected to be held later this spring.
