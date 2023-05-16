Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds in the U.S., and one in six people will suffer a stroke in their lifetime. Sometimes known as a brain attack, a stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Younger adults are increasingly affected by stroke and its risk factors. Young adults with stroke often have accompanying risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, obesity and substance abuse.
Stroke is a medical emergency. Healthcare professionals say that recognizing the warning signs of stroke and getting care quickly can make a significant difference in recovery from a brain attack, a leading cause of disabilities and death.
During a stroke, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, and that part of the brain starts to die.
“It’s important to recognize that a stroke is happening, because you can save a life, including your own,” said Dr. Sushant Kale, an interventional neurologist on the medical staff at Abrazo Central Campus.
“Clinical trials have demonstrated that even the ‘wake-up stroke,’ or a stroke that happens during sleep, for which there was no treatment in the past, can be successfully treated with good outcomes with a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy.”
Mechanical thrombectomy is one of the treatment options available at Abrazo Central Campus.
“The point to remember is that ‘time equals brain.’ A delay of even five or 10 minutes can make a big difference in a patient’s outcome,” Kale continued. “Every minute in delay to treatment leads to 2 million neurons dying.”
Signs of a stroke include being off balance, slurred speech and arm weakness. And women are at a higher risk than men. According to the American Stroke Association, using the acronym BEFAST can help recognize when someone may be having a stroke:
B - Balance: Watch for sudden loss of balance
E - Eyes: Check for vision loss
F - Face: Look for an uneven smile
A - Arm: Check if one arm is weak
S - Speech: Listen for slurred speech
T - Time: Call 9-1-1 right away
Simple lifestyle changes can make a big impact on one’s risk for stroke. Choosing healthy meal and snack options, regular exercise, lowering Body Mass Index, limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking and scheduling checkups with your doctor can help reduce health risks.
“Up to 80% of clot-related strokes may be preventable through healthy lifestyle changes,” Kale said. “You and your healthcare team can work together to control conditions such as heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes that raise your risk for stroke.”
Knowing the signs and risks for a stroke can be lifesaving. Visit AbrazoHealth.com/StrokeQuiz to learn more.
