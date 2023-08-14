With Arizona now in a state of emergency as the Valley experiences record-breaking heat, Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) is taking steps to make sure its cooling centers are better utilized.
According to the department, several people have gone to the cooling centers during the recent heat wave, but, in order to “understand what it would take to get even more people to use them when needed,” MCDPH is conducting a community survey. The goal is to better connect Maricopa County residents with these life-saving resources.
“We know that cooling centers can provide air conditioning, water, and access to necessary services,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for MCDPH.
“By learning more about how people find out about these resources and get to them — and what keeps them from using them — we can work with our partners to more effectively address residents’ needs and promote these centers.”
The survey is available for Maricopa County residents online at bit.ly/CoolingCenterSurvey in English and Spanish through Aug. 31. Or, for those who would prefer to take the survey over the phone, call the MCDPH CARES Team at 602-506-6767.
The survey has 29 questions, with only three being required, and shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and anonymous.
Sunenshine stressed the importance of weighing in, as it can be a matter of life or death. According to a MCDPH report, there have been a total of 59 confirmed heat-associated deaths this heat season (2023). There are 345 deaths under investigation as to whether or not they were heat-related.
MCDPH is part of the Heat Relief Network, which brings community agencies together to provide and promote resources for people to stay hydrated and cool. This network, coordinated by the Maricopa Association of Governments, includes dozens of locations across the county where people can cool off, get a drink or donate water.
The emergency cooling centers provide those in need with water and a safe, cool place indoors where they can take refuge from the heat. An interactive directory of heat relief locations in Maricopa County is available at hrn.azmag.gov.
MCDPH has been working with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for more than a year to develop and implement this survey. Given the increased promotion and usage over the last two months, this is an ideal time to evaluate how those centers are meeting residents’ needs and how promotion of them can be improved.
“We know that heat is a public health issue. In 2022, 425 individuals sadly passed away from heat-associated illnesses,” Sunenshine said. “The tragedy is that every one of these deaths is preventable, and we need the community’s help to prevent these unnecessary deaths.”
In addition to the public online survey, MCDPH is also conducting a different survey within cooling centers to find out how cooling center visitors find out about them, get to them and what would make it easier to use them. This will supplement the public survey data with information on what is already working to bring people to cooling centers and how these centers can be improved.
Visit heataz.org or caloraz.org to find a cooling center nearby, heat safety tips and data on heat-associated illnesses in Maricopa County.
