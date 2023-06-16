Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) is in the final weeks of collecting input from county residents to understand the strengths and challenges of having good health in the community.
Residents are invited to take the survey and share feedback on how to improve quality of life and well-being where they live, learn, work and play.
To take the survey, visit bit.ly/maricopachna.
Every three years, MCDPH collects resident input in collaboration with community organizations, municipalities and healthcare partners as part of a broader Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). In addition to identifying factors that contribute to overall quality of life, the CHNA also examines what issues may affect some communities more than others.
"We rely on this survey to learn what community members feel is most important, what health issues are growing in concern and where we and our partners should focus our efforts and funding," said Lilliana Cardenas, MCDPH manager overseeing CHNA efforts.
Past surveys have identified mental health issues, alcohol/substance use and homelessness as the top health and social concerns for residents.
The CHNA survey is anonymous and open to all Maricopa County residents ages 12 and up. The survey is available in 14 languages commonly spoken by county residents to ensure everyone has a chance to share feedback.
MCDPH is looking to collect 15,000 responses from residents by June 21, with increased representation this time from populations with low response rates in past surveys. Groups that are currently underrepresented in the survey results so far include residents ages 12-19, older adults, Native Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, veterans, people who identify as LGBTQ+ and people living with disabilities.
“We know that not everyone has the same experiences or access to the resources to live a healthy life,” Cardenas said.
“Thanks to residents and partners who take and share the survey, we get feedback from all parts of Maricopa County to understand how different factors impact people’s health and well-being, whether that’s due to geography, economic status, demographics or other factors.”
Data results from the survey will be available this winter.
