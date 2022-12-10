Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app.
See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
The app uses GPS technology to help identify the location of the concern and alerts staff of the issue once the user submits the request.
“Notify MCDOT is a great new resource for Maricopa County residents,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates. “We’re able to give residents an easy-to-use, convenient way to report Maricopa County roadway issues. This new application supports the vision of smart government the Board of Supervisors has embraced.”
By registering for the service, residents are provided an efficient way to share concerns about county roadways without having to make a phone call. The service streamlines the process of submitting a photo, describing the issue and adding the location.
Notify MCDOT also allows residents to track the status of reported issues, either reported by the user or others in their neighborhood. Users can also choose to remain anonymous if they prefer.
“At MCDOT, we are committed to providing connections, which improve people’s lives,” said Jennifer Toth, Maricopa County Department of Transportation director. “Notify MCDOT helps connect residents directly to us and helps us efficiently address roadway issues. Residents are able to get connected, stay informed and see results directly on their mobile device.”
Notify MCDOT is free and available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The app can also be used on an internet browser.
Visit maricopa.gov/NotifyMCDOT to learn how to use the app.
