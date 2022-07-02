When pets run away or get lost it can be traumatic for the whole family. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) has partnered with Petco to help reconnect pets with their owners in the month of July by reuniting them at no cost.
That reconnection happens even faster if your pet has identification. The month of July – which is Lost Pet Prevention Month - is typically one of the busiest at our two shelters. Here are some simple steps people can take to reunite with their pets:
- Make sure your pet wears a collar with tags that have your current contact information.
- Microchip your pet and keep the information up to date.
- Take a clear photo to help with searching in case they escape.
Many dogs are frightened by fireworks and the noise can make them behave in erratically.
- Keep them indoors as much as possible this weekend and use a leash if they go outside. Dogs will try to escape from fenced yards if frightened by fireworks.
- Create a safe place for them to hide if they get frightened and start helping them associate it with positive things beforehand by using favorite bedding, toys, and treats.
And if they run away, start looking for them as soon as possible:
- Recruit friends and family to help you with a search in the neighborhood and online.
- Bring photos or flyers with contact information.
- Use Nextdoor and your social network to make people know your pet is lost.
- Call 602-372-4598 to create a lost pet report.
- Check the stray animal map tool on our website to view found reports and check for a potential match.
- Register your lost pet with Petco Love Lost and use their free facial recognition technology to view potential matches.
- Search 24PetConnect.com daily for your pet.
Other ways to help
Volunteer
MCACC is committed to the animals in our care and the public is a key partner in returning pets to their homes or finding them new homes. We are always seeking volunteers who are willing to give some free time to the shelters.
Donate
MCACC cares for more 500 dogs most days of the year. That’s a lot of collars and kibble. Here are items we need consistently:
- Large, long-lasting chews and bones.
- Small, soft treats.
- Large dog collars.
- Durable dog toys.
- New fleece blankets.
- Puppy pads.
Hours of operation
- Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
- Weekends, noon to 5 p.m.
- Holidays (July 4), noon to 4 p.m.
Find out more at pets.maricopa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.