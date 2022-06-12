After 15 months of planning, construction and pouring over details, Mak Pack's new Chandler facility is ready for humans and their dogs to experience.
On June 8, just in time for the Valley's first excessive heat wave of the year, this new indoor dog park is a welcome sight for area dog owners.
"Although we still have some longer lead items arriving in the next couple of weeks, we are in a great place and are ready to welcome you and your dogs to come and play," a spokesman said.
The new all indoor facility offers doggy daycare where "our staff of behavior trained attendants will ensure your dog has the best day ever. Seperate small dog and big dog daycare environments create a stress free experience full of play, naps and pets."
Mak Pack offers extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with early access available for nurses, first responders and anyone else requiring care for 12-plus-hour shifts.
In addition, "our boarding services are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Dogs are never left alone in our facilities. Our boarding service is also all-inclusive. No hidden fees, no upcharges for medication, no paying extra for playtime, cuddles or baths. For one price - all of the services are included."
Their Bark & Bougie private suites are luxury accommodations for the most distinguishing guests. The 8-foot-by-12-foot suites offer a private overnight experience with dedicated concierge. Also great for multi-dog families who would like to have their dogs board together.
Mak Pack Chandler offers dog wash and training services as well, along with private room rentals.
"All of these services will be coming online and we will continue to optimize in the weeks to come," said the company's spokesperson.
Mak Pack is located in Chandler at 3050 S. Gilbert Road, at the corner of Gilbert and Queen Creek roads.
For more information, visit MakPackAZ.com.
