Arizona luxury brokerage Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is partnering with Concierge Auctions as one of the Valley’s most notable and luxurious properties has gone up for sale today, June 7.
The extraordinary estate at 8100 N. 68th St. in Paradise Valley is listed for $20 million and is a one-of-a-kind property inspired by J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th-century villa La Posta Vecchia.
Conveniently situated in the exclusive Camelback Country Club Estates neighborhood, the property spans an expansive 2.12 acres and has an extravagant 17,912 square feet of floor space with five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one-half bathroom inside.
“Ten years in the making, Casa Oso Negro — a true masterpiece of architecture with unparalleled Roman-inspired craftsmanship—was designed and formally used as a family office destination and was then repurposed as a private hideaway/personal resort,” said listing agent Frank Aazami. “I am thrilled to once again be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find the next owner of this one-of-a-kind property.”
This will be Aazami’s second time selling the property. With yearly sales volumes exceeding $300-plus million, Aazami has earned a long-standing reputation of selling Arizona’s finest properties.
Bidding opened for this exclusive property today at 4 p.m. EDT. The bidding continues for the next week and is set to culminate on June 14 in person at Sotheby’s in New York. Register to bid and learn more about the process on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions website.
Bidding is also be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world. The reserve price for this property at auction is $12 million. Casa Oso Negro is available for showings Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. PST, by appointment, in person or virtually.
A look around this masterpiece demonstrates artful living and extravagant entertainment options awaiting you on the grandest scale. The estate’s private architecture winds around two interior courtyards in the height of stately Mediterranean luxury.
Enjoy the magnificent hand-tiled pool or relax to the dulcet sounds of the fountain or the quiet of the garden courtyard. The courtyards are bracketed by arched loggia, providing an elegant surrounding for your alfresco dining, cooking and living.
The courtyards are only a part of the story, however; the interior is truly a living work of art. It exemplifies unparalleled craftsmanship, from the library millwork to the coffered ceilings to the bookend marble floors, with elegant surprises at every turn.
The chef’s kitchen merges beauty and function, with a long list of pragmatic luxuries ending with a serene primary sanctuary containing an ensuite bath worthy of a spa. Casa Oso Negro works just as well as a private compound as it does a corporate hideaway resort.
Of the many incredible properties that Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represents, Casa Oso Negro is amongst the most opulent in its storied history in Arizona. Now you have the truly unique opportunity to participate in the process as this wonderful estate finds its new owner.
